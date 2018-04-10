The 'Quiet Hero' You Never Heard About: Billy Graham's Longtime Secretary Honored on Capitol Hill 

WASHINGTON – For over 45 years, Stephanie Wills served as the late Rev. Billy Graham's secretary.

On Tuesday, Rep. Robert Pittenger (R-NC) took to the House floor to honor the woman he called "one of the quiet heroes who helped make his worldwide ministry possible."

CBN News has learned Wills was not expecting any recognition when she had tuned into C-SPAN, thinking Congress would pay homage to the life of Billy Graham. But as Wills watched, along with other Graham staff in Montreat, North Carolina, she was surprised to find she was the one to be honored.

In his congressional speech, Rep. Pittenger noted how during her more than 45 years of service, Wills traveled the world helping Dr. Graham at crusades and meetings but always refused any title fancier than secretary.

"I've said several times that Dr. Graham was a great man because he was faithful to the mission that God gave him.The same can be said of Stephanie Wills," Pittenger told his colleagues on the House floor.

"She has been a faithful servant of Jesus Christ, playing a quiet yet enormous role in sharing the Gospel around the world through her dedicated and tireless support of God's servant, Dr. Billy Graham," Pittenger continued.

"Well done, Stephanie – a wonderful servant of God," he concluded.