This Week: Remembering the Life and the Faith of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

CBN News Showcase highlights important news stories of the week, stories of faith and what God is doing in the world. It is also an opportunity for you to join our anchors in praying over the headlines and praying for our nation and the world.

This week, we remember the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

CBN News takes a closer look at how his faith shaped what he did and the way the Civil Rights Movement changed America.

Click the player above to join CBN News anchor Charlene Aaron for this week's show.