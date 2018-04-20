USA May Become Global Destination for Illegal Immigrant Abortions

How should Christians respond to a federal judge’s ruling requiring Americans to facilitate abortions for detained, illegal immigrants? Watch Gary Lane’s "Drive it Home" commentary.

COMMENTARY

Disney World is a top global vacation spot for fun-seeking families, but soon the United States may become another worldwide destination, but not for fun.

US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan’s ruling requiring the federal government to release pregnant, detained, illegal immigrants so they may visit abortion clinics and end their babies’ lives has taken the pro-life and immigration debates to a new level. And it sends a message to the world: “If you can’t get an abortion in your country—you can enter the USA illegally and they’ll take you to a clinic!”

The Hyde Amendment prohibits federal funds from being used to pay for abortions, but it does not address the issue of federal agents being used to help facilitate the murder of unborn children.

To assure that detained illegal immigrants don’t just disappear somewhere into the general population, border agents now will be forced to either transport the pregnant immigrants to abortion clinics, or accompany them if someone else takes them there.

That means indirectly, US taxpayers are helping illegal immigrants get abortions. Judge Chutkan said current US policy “infringes on the constitutional rights of illegal immigrants.”

But what about the rights of taxpaying citizens? Should they not take precedence over the rights of abortion-seeking illegals? And do we really want to be known as a country where pregnant immigrants can cross our border illegally and then federal workers will help facilitate their abortions?

