Victims of Deadly Texas Church Shooting Invited to WH for National Day of Prayer

Several victims of the deadly mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, have been invited to the White House for the National Day of Prayer Thursday.

Frank and Sherri Pomeroy, the church's pastor and his wife, and several other members will join President Donald Trump for a prayer at 11 a.m.

"We did not expect a personal invitation to the White House from the President," Sherri Pomeroy told My San Antonio. "When I received that email, I confirmed the legitimacy of the invitation and accepted, of course!"

This comes months after a gunman open fired on the church during Sunday morning worship on November 5th killing 26 people. Since then, the community has mourned and worked to recover from the horrible event.

While it was hard to comprehend the deadly shooting, Pastor Pomeroy, who lost his own daughter in the shooting, reminded his congregation to put their faith in the Lord.

"You lean in to what you don't understand, you lean into the Lord," Frank Pomeroy told reporters during a press conference. "I don't understand but I know my God does."