Waffle House Hero Honored by Alabama Church

James Shaw, Jr., the man who stopped a gunman at a Waffle House restaurant in Antioch, Tennesee, was honored by the Oakwood University Church in Huntsville, Alabama on Saturday.

Shaw stopped Travis Reinking and disarmed him after he shot and killed four people and wounded three others, including Shaw.

The Oakwood Church honored Shaw during its 11:00 am service. According to Fox 17, Shaw's family has several ties to the Oakwood church family and the community.

Local law enforcement officials said Shaw saved lives through his heroism.

A resolution recognizing Shaw as a state hero was issued by both houses of the Tennessee legislature on Tuesday.

Shaw told members of the media he hopes to shed some light on this type of tragedy, according to Fox 17.

"It's definitely a life-changing moment, and I'm going to try to use this moment that I'm in as a platform to maybe bring awareness to just shootings and violence because it's a total difference when you're on the other side when you're actually in it," Shaw said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Shaw. So far, more than $193,000 has been raised toward a $200,000 goal.