Displaying 30+ Stories
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

Wildfires Continue to Rage in Oklahoma – But Relief May Be on the Way

04-20-2018
Kayla Root
Oklahoma Wildfire

Wildfires in Oklahoma are continuing to scorch everything in their path Friday, with flames reaching up to 70 feet and burning more than 350,000 acres total.

The Rhea Fire raging in the western part of the state has burned over 283,000 acres alone in just the last week.

Conditions remain critical as Oklahoma hasn't seen rainfall in over 150 days.

Oklahoma Forestry Services say a combination of strong winds and dry vegetation, particularly the eastern red cedar trees, have caused the fires to burn faster than usual.

However, relief may be on the way. The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, reports showers and isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast for both Friday and Saturday. 

Meanwhile, officials have set a burn ban in place for 36 counties as fire danger remains high.

The blaze has killed two people since its start.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles