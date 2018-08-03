Angelic Sign in the Heavens for a Texas Man and His Wife Inspires Thousands

Danny Ferraro and his new bride Carmen saw something spectacular in the Texas sky and believe it was a special message from God.

Ferraro told NBC's Today that he and his wife were on the way to deal with a family issue, something they weren't looking forward to. That's when they spotted an amazing sign in the sky.

"As we turned west on Highway 105 in Montgomery, I immediately noticed the cloud formation and the brilliant rays of sun straight ahead of us, and I told Carmen, 'Wow, look at that!'" Ferraro told the morning show.

He posted the gorgeous picture on Facebook and received hundreds of comments and thousands of shares from all over America.

Danny and his wife Carmen are both Christians and have only been married month, yet they were feeling the burden of family matters. He says the angel cloud was a blessing.

"We both saw the angel and felt it meant that everything would be OK," Ferraro said in the Today interview. "I just felt like God was saying, 'I'm always with you.'"

Ferraro says it didn't last long but he's sure that it meant something special to everyone who did see it.

"We were at the right spot at exactly the right time,'' he said. "God can speak to us in many different ways, and for that I'm thankful."