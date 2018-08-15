Blessing Boxes Growing as a Way to Feed the Hungry in the Heartland

Feeding the hungry is a real ministry for more and more churches who see the need in their community.

One church has a convenient way of doing it that's growing in popularity. First Baptist Church of Jeffersonville, Indiana has a "Blessings in a Box" on its property where food can be left in a mini-pantry with a sign that says, "Take What You Need...Leave What You Can."

Volunteer Jim Miller told his local paper, the News and Tribune, that he built the food box last year. He says it's open 24/7 and is filled up almost daily by volunteers. He also says it's emptied just as fast.

"For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me," Matthew 25:35

Recently, a recipient left a note in the blessing box, according to the paper.

"Thank you so much for helping us less fortunate folks. There's been a few nights you saved me, thx," the note read.

Miller told the reporter Danielle Grady, "It does tug at the heartstrings."

He says the congregation collects non-perishable food once a month and then it's added to the Blessing Box regularly.

"And He answered them, 'Whoever has two tunics is to share with him who has none, and whoever has food is to do likewise," Luke 3:11

Another ministry in the area that helps feed the homeless and provides them with portable laundry and shower trucks has taken note.

Paul Stensrud of Jesus Cares at Exit 0 wants to help build the boxes and even include pet food.

He believes they can really make a difference for people when larger food pantries aren't open. He is working to organize more people to volunteer to build the boxes and fill them across several cities. He told the paper that he got a great response on Facebook when he posted about it.

"I was very overwhelmed with the response, which is tremendous because it tells you that we're not the only ones thinking of this," he said.

Stensrud says if they make them bigger to hold more food, they'd also be sure they are still acceptable with any municipal standards.

"The community that's out there is a great community that wants to help those that are in need," he said.