'Bringing God Back': Florida Councilman Offers Real Solution Following Deadly Mass Shooting

Authorities are investigating the deadly mass shooting that happened Sunday during a video game tournament at The Jacksonville Landing, a mall in Jacksonville, Florida.

Police say 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore, opened fire at the "Madden NFL 19" tournament, killing two and wounding nine others. Katz reportedly killed himself after the shooting.

Americans are increasingly concerned by the ongoing string of mass shootings across the country this year.

Many of the gamers and residents in the area where the shooting took place are also asking questions about security.

Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney represents that district. He told CBN News he heard about the shooting after leaving a church service and is looking to the faith community for help with the problem.

"I think the faith community has sat back too long and allowed others to dictate what's going to happen in America," he said.

"I just want to see the churches, all these pastors that I know and the leaders in this community say, 'enough is enough,' and mandate like I want to do to leaders like me that we need to put prayer back in the schools," he said. "We need to start quoting scriptures. This is what the Lord wants us to do."

Gaffney says he believes God is the ultimate solution.

"I think this is why you see America's now falling apart because nobody wants to talk about the real solution and that's bringing God back in everything we do," said Gaffney.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott shares some of Gaffney's sentiments.

"Every parent has to say to themselves: What can I do better? Our church leaders have to say to themselves, 'What can we be doing to get people more involved in faith?' Because when I was growing up, this wasn't happening. And it's happening now," Scott said.

Meanwhile, Gaffney is set to host a meeting with faith leaders from the community this Friday.