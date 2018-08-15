Colorado Defies Supreme Court Ruling, Punishing Christian Baker Jack Phillips Over Transgender Cake

Colorado baker Jack Phillips is being targeted for his faith yet again – this time for refusing to bake a cake to celebrate a gender transition.

The Denver cake artist first came under fire for refusing to bake a same-sex wedding cake. But then the US Supreme Court ruled this summer on his behalf, chastising the Colorado Civil Rights Commission's treatment of Phillips which it said "showed elements of a clear and impermissible hostility toward the sincere religious beliefs motivating his objection."

The Colorado Civil Rights Division had previously ruled in favor of bakers' rights in three other cases where customers ordered cakes that demeaned gay people or gay marriages and the bakers declined to make the cakes. It ruled against Phillips for refusing to bake a gay wedding cake.

Now, Phillips is filing a federal lawsuit after the state civil rights division determined in June that Phillips' Masterpiece Cakeshop discriminated against a customer who wanted a cake to celebrate her coming out as transgender. The woman requested a birthday cake that was pink on the inside and blue on the outside.

Autumn Scardina told the state that she requested the cake to celebrate her gender transition. She said, "When I explained I am a transsexual and that I wanted my birthday cake to celebrate my transition by having a blue exterior and a pink interior they told me they will not make the cake based on their religious beliefs."

The division said that Phillips contended that he won't support a message that "promotes the idea that a person's sex is anything other than an immutable God-given biological reality."

It ordered Phillips and Scardina to schedule a "compulsory mediation" with the agency.

Alliance Defending Freedom, the law firm that represents Phillips, pointed out that the cake order came on June 26, 2017, the same day that the Supreme Court agreed to take up the Masterpiece cakeshop case. Colorado ruled against Phillips in the transgender cake case just weeks after the Supreme Court ruled in his favor in the gay wedding cake case.

Phillips is suing the state civil rights division, alleging that his future as a cake artist is threatened. The suit contends that Phillips "reasonably fears that discrimination charges will continue to be filed against him and that he will continue to face punishment from biased state officials."

It says that Phillips has declined several custom cake orders in the past year because of certain messages that they would have communicated and that he believes many of the requests are set-ups, designed to get him in trouble with the law.