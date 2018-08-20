'A Whole New Level of Censorship': Facebook Bans Activist Mommy, Prager U, and More

A growing number of conservatives are being targeted for censorship on Facebook.

Last week, Facebook once again banned popular blogger Elizabeth Johnston, also known as "The Activist Mommy," later calling the move a "mistake."

"Apparently, I upset the 'Thought Police' over at Facebook with something I posted," Johnston told CBN News Monday. "When I clicked on Facebook to post something last Wednesday, I couldn't post and was notified I had been banned for 'hate speech.' Facebook refused to tell me what I posted that was hateful, so how am I supposed to prevent an infraction in the future?"

Johnston, who has more than 600,000 followers on Facebook, often speaks out on controversial social issues such as homosexuality and pornographic Sex-Ed curricula in public schools.

Facebook later issued an apology to Johnston after shutting her out.

"Remember how Facebook banned me from my platform for 'hate speech' this week but couldn't tell me what I had done that was hateful? Guess I wasn't so hateful after all," Johnston posted. "They apologized."

"One of our detection systems mistakenly flagged your content and unpublished it," reads the apology Facebook sent Johnston. "We have restored the content, and I apologize for the inconvenience."

This is not the first time Johnston has been blocked from the social media platform. In 2017, Facebook shut down her account for expressing biblical views on homosexuality.

She argued that the Bible does not condone homosexuality and she quoted scriptures from the Old and New Testament to support her. Facebook quickly removed the post and suspended Johnston's account on three separate occasions. Facebook told Johnston her post did not "follow the Facebook Community Standards."

Facebook finally apologized and reinstated Johnston's account after coming under heavy fire from the media.

Other conservatives have also accused Facebook of censorship and bias.

Prager University, a non-profit organization that creates videos with conservative political views, just tweeted, "We're being heavily censored on @Facebook."

BREAKING: We're being heavily censored on @Facebook. Our last 9 posts are reaching 0 of our 3 million followers. At least two videos were deleted last night for “hate speech” including our recent video with @conservmillen. SHARE to spread awareness about big tech censorship! pic.twitter.com/k83HqmlMRc — PragerU (@prageru) August 17, 2018

According to the university, Facebook deleted at least two videos after labeling them "hate speech." One of the videos addresses the need for men to be masculine again.

WATCH our video with @conservmillen deemed as "hate speech" by Facebook.https://t.co/eXb22lX5Yo — PragerU (@prageru) August 17, 2018

Facebook did not say why the video, which is in no way graphic or violent, was taken down or labeled hateful. And it's not just videos that are being blocked.

Prager U media personality Will Witt explains, "Our last 9 posts have been completely censored reaching 0 of our 3 million followers. At least two of our video posts were deleted last night for 'hate speech' including a post of our recent video with The Conservative Millennial, Make Men Masculine Again."

"This is a first for us," says PragerU CMO Craig Strazzeri. "While we've experienced blatant discrimination from Google/YouTube, which is why we've filed legal action against them, this represents a whole new level of censorship by Facebook. At this point, Facebook has provided little clarity saying it will get back to us in another two to three business days, which in the world of social media might as well be an eternity."

"The evidence all points that they are restricting conservative views on their platform," Witt said in a separate interview with Fox News.

In another case, a theology professor was banned by Facebook in June after he criticized a sexually-suggestive video promoting homosexuality to children.

"This clip is about celebrating sexual perversity, not 'sexual diversity,'" said Dr. Robert A.J. Gagnon of Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.

Facebook reportedly banned Gagnon for 24-hours and warned him that future offenses would result in longer suspensions.

"The truth is, Facebook is owned and run by radical leftists who intentionally keep the community guidelines very subjective and vague, which gives them unlimited power to silence and marginalize anyone whose voice they want to shut down," said Johnston. "The Left fears our voices because we are effectively persuading and dismantling their lies about abortion, homosexuality, Islam, radical feminism, and a host of other issues that are an all-out assault on our Christian values."

Meanwhile, Johnston says she won't be bullied into silence.

"I find it all quite humorous and embarrassing for the Silicon Valley CEOs," she said. "The more they silence us, the more people want to hear what we have to say. So, carry on, people of God. Be bolder and louder than ever. You have the God of heaven on your side!"