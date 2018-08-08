Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Defends John Gray's Meeting with President Trump

Hillsong NYC Pastor Carl Lentz is coming to the defense of his friend and fellow pastor, John Gray, who was highly criticized for attending a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House last Wednesday.

Pastor Gray was just one of several black faith leaders who came under fire for meeting with the president. Those critics accuse the president of being a racist with policies that aren't in favor of minorities.

In an Instagram post, Pastor Lentz is pushing back against the criticism and showing support for Gray's decision.

"I am baffled at times, at the responses from people when we see prayers answered," Lentz wrote. "I don't know a single person who hasn't prayed 'God help our President see what we see, see the hurting, help him live and lead with compassion and empathy.'"

Lentz went on to question the backlash wondering how people could object to Gray's chance to voice his point of view on how the nation could be made better.

The New York pastor said, "Trust me John, I've heard so many people say 'Let's go reach the world!' And then when you start doing it? They say 'You have changed. How could you be associated with such a person.' The idea, is always easier than the reality. I love the reality of who you are. Keep on shinin' my man."

Gray previously responded to his critics on social media and said he prayed about whether to attend the meeting and that his "heart was as pure as his motives."

Gray wrote, "My first mind was no. The pain of so many is too real. The hurt. The isolation. The sense of disenfranchisement. The real hate that has bubbled to the surface of the national discourse. I myself have been vocal about my personal disagreements with key policy decisions of this administration," Gray continued. "I have everything to lose. Credibility. Reputation. Every natural inclination says stay home. Don't get played. But I did the one thing I can't shake: I prayed again and asked God, 'Do You want me in that room?' My attendance gives the answer. My heart was pure as was my motive and intention."