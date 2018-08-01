'I Have Kept the Faith': Baseball's Trevor Hoffman Delivers Humble, Faith-Filled MLB Hall of Fame Speech

Retired Major League baseball player Trevor Hoffman was recently inducted into Baseball's Hall of Fame.

During his 18 years in the league, Hoffman has pitched for teams such as the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres.

He was the first-ever pitcher to reach 500 and 600 saves, and is only the 226th player to enter the Hall.

Fans shared in the excitement of seeing Hoffman accept the sport's highest honor, with some traveling 3,000 miles from San Diego to Cooperstown, New York for the ceremony.

Officials say the traveling party was the largest in Hall of Fame history.

During his memorable and inspiring speech, Hoffman reflected on the ups and downs of his baseball career, including the time he went from being a "struggling shortstop" to making it to the Hall of Fame as one of the greatest relief pitchers in the history of the game.

He also talked about about the role faith has played in his life, career and family.

"2 Timothy 4:7 'I have fought the good fight,'" Hoffman said quoting the Bible. "I have finished the race and I have kept the faith, a verse my friend Mike Sweeney shared with me in 2010 upon retirement. We both left the game with no regrets."

Hoffman spoke lovingly about his mother, who attended the event, and his deceased father, who also played baseball.

"Dad, I know you're in heaven enjoying a cigar with a big grin on your face," said Hoffman. "He was a simple man who achieved great things in his life-time. My father Eddie Hoffman was a marine who fought in World War II."

He added, "His greatest gift shown to me was his humility."



Hoffman said his mother has been a big influence in his life.

"Growing up she would also say, 'If the job is worth doing, it's worth doing right,' he said. "Thank you Mom, you couldn't have been more right."

At the conclusion of his speech, Hoffman, who choked up a few times, honored his brothers, wife, and three sons, saying, "Our faith is the foundation this family sits upon."

Hoffman retired in 2011, with 601 saves as the all-time saves leader in MLB history.