Immigration Debate Goes Viral 'Mollie Tibbits Would Still be Here if Laws Were Enforced,'

The murder of a co-ed in Iowa is stirring national debate on social media over the issue of immigration.

A relative of murder victim Mollie Tibbits took on conservative commentator Candice Owens and the tweets have gone viral.

Tibbit's body was found in an Iowa cornfield this week, one month after the 20-year old went missing. Police arrested 24-year old illegal immigrant, Christhian Ramirez and charged him with her murder.

Owens criticized leftists for boycotting, screaming, and crying "when illegal immigrants were temporarily separated from their parents."

Owens tweeted they had remained silent after Tibbits and Katie Steinle died at the hands of illegal immigrants.

"They will never see their parents again," she wrote.

Tibbits' distant cousin Sam Lucas tweeted a blistering, profanity-ridden response demanding that Owens stop using her cousin's "death as poltiical propaganda. Take her name out of your mouth."

Remembrance Project National Director Maria Espinoza represents the families of victims of illegal immigrant violence. She says many parents suffer PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) and re-live the deaths of their children when they hear about illegal immigrants killing other Americans.

"They understand that only if our current laws were enforced...their loved ones would still be here," explained Espinoza. "Mollie Tibbits would still be here if laws were enforced, if our borders were controlled, and if our politicians had the best interest of American safety first and foremost."

Espinoza believes the country is facing a growing danger, a threat that needs to be addressed by the nation's leaders.

"We are in a dangerous situation here. Our communities are riddled with crime, MS13 gang members," she said.

And Espinoza suggests President Trump is taking the correct approach--actions that are supported by American voters.

"President Trump did not say that every single Latino was a bad person. He said that Mexico was not sending their very best," she inisted.

"President Trump needs to do all he can within his powers—send troops to the border, double the enforcement, double his force with ICE agents along the border, and also let's increase their pay because they are putting their lives on the line every single day," she told CBN News.