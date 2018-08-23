'It's Going to be an Outpouring of God's Spirit:' Powerful Move of Reconciliation Set for Stone Mountain, GA

Georgia's iconic Stone Mountain has long been a symbol of racial division, complete with confederate monuments.

But on Saturday, August 25, thousands from across denominational and racial lines, will make the hike to the top of the mountain to pray for healing and racial reconciliation.

It's all part of an event called, "One Race."

"We feel like God's identified two historic strongholds that are real places of division in the city of Atlanta, and that's dead religion and pharisaical religion that causes us to cloister in our denominational huddles," Hazen Stevens, a director with "One Race" told CBN News during a recent episode of The Prayerlink.

"Also, the racial divide ... causes us to stick together in our individual cultures, and we feel like when the church is united across the denominations and across cultures with a spirit of prayer, we know united prayer and intercession always precedes the outpouring of God's spirit," Hazen explained.

"So, we feel like if we can bring people together across denominations and across cultures for the purpose of reconciliation or revival, we believe it's going to produce an outpouring of God's spirit in this city," he added.

Josh Clemons, also of "One Race," believes the event is timely.

"It is always the right time to right wrongs of the past," Clemons explained. "We're calling the church to a place of historic division. To the Stone Mountain of Georgia, where in 1915 the Klan rebooted there, which really represents the rift that exists within the church. That exists within America."

"We're calling the church to be reconciled, to be the tip of the spear, speak out, to lead in a place where the church has historically lagged. It's an invitation to gospel-centered reconciliation to the Body," Clemons continued.

Over 13,000 have registered for Saturday's event, which features musical guests such as gospel recording artists Tasha Cobbs and Travis Greene -- as well as the Christian musical band United Pursuit.

Two thousand millennials have also signed up to attend.

Stevens believes America's desperately needed racial healing will ultimately come from spiritual power.

"We want to bind the spirits of racism and dead religion through the unified prayer of church leadership," he proclaimed.

"And we want to loose reconciliation and revival because we know in heaven everyone's reconciled and everyone's revived. We're all going to sing and praise the Lamb with every tribe, every tongue, every people around the throne is what Revelation 7:9 says," Stevens continued. "And so, we believe God wants worship on earth as it is in heaven. He doesn't want the worship of just one culture. He doesn't want the worship of even just one language."

"We believe the worship this Saturday is going to reflect the beauty of heaven," he added.

Saturday's event is planned from 9 a.m. until 6 pm.