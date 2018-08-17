Jobs, Jobs, Jobs! It's a Good Time to Find Work in America

What needs to happen to keep the American job boom moving forward? Watch Gary Lane's On The Homefront interview with Alfredo Ortiz to find out.

Are you looking for a job? Americans who want one are discovering there are plenty of employment opportunities.

"What we're seeing is really for the first time also in history we're seeing that there are more jobs available than there are actually people to fill them," said Alfredo Ortiz, CEO of Job Creators Network.

He said like many Americans, he was excited when the July jobs numbers came in.

"Optimism is at the highest levels ever and the 3.9% unemployment shows the tax cuts are working for the American public and for our businesses whether you're a small business, medium business, or large business," he explained. "These are historic lows across every single demographic whether it's white, black, Hispanic, Asian. These numbers are working for everyone."

Most of the job growth is occurring in sectors of the economy that the Obama administration said were gone.

"These are manufacturing jobs, construction jobs, mining jobs. There are about a million of those jobs performed," Ortiz explained. "When you look at that kind of job growth, 3.5-million jobs created really since President Trump took office… we're excited to see these jobs back because these hard working, middle class American type jobs that, frankly, we need more of in this country."

Ortiz said West Virginia is just one state that is experiencing big job growth. He accompanied Vice President Mike Pence recently on a visit to the city of Wheeling. He said people who attended their rally expressed optimism and excitement about jobs coming back to the community.

"We're talking coal, we're talking steel, again a lot of jobs that were previously thought to have been almost non-existent in this country, those are all coming back. And of course construction is at an all-time high and business investment is at an 8% growth rate," said Ortiz.

Some Trump administration critics said only 157,000 new jobs were created in July – that figure was lower than expected and disappointing.

Ortiz told CBN News more skilled laborers are needed. That means more emphasis needs to be placed on job training and trade schools.

President Trump recently assigned his daughter Ivanka and the US Department of Labor with the task of leading the federal jobs training effort.

Ortiz said a lot of Americans would welcome the training because they don't want advanced degrees, don't need them, and would be very happy having a job without massive amounts of student loan debt.

