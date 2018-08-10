'Suspended Without Pay'? Knee-Taking, Fist-Raising, Back-Turning, Anthem-Skipping NFL Season Kicks Off

A dozen NFL preseason games kicked off Thursday night along with multiple national anthem protests by the players.

Several players took a knee, raised fists or did not take to the field while the national anthem was played.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tim Williams did not stand with his team, choosing to stand alone in front of the bench with his back toward the field.

Miami Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled behind teammates, and defensive end Robert Quinn stood and raised his right fist.

"As a black man in this world, I've got an obligation to raise awareness," Quinn said. "If no one wants to live in unity, that's why we're in the situation we're in."

In Seattle, three Seahawks players ran into the team's locker room prior to the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner." And in Jacksonville, four Jaguars remained in the locker room during the national anthem.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and cornerback De'Vante Bausby raised their fists during the anthem. And defensive end Michael Bennett walked out of the tunnel during the anthem and walked toward the bench while it played.

"I think it's important to utilize the platform as we can because for whatever reason, we have framed this demonstration in a negative light, and often players have to defend why we feel the need to fight for everyday Americans, and in actuality we're doing the right thing," Jenkins said.

Jenkins also tweeted before the game saying, "Before we enjoy this game lets take some time to ponder that more than 60% of the prison population are people of color. The NFL is made up of 70% African Americans. What you witness on the field does not represent the reality of everyday America. We are the anomalies..."

Meanwhile, President Trump held a prison reform roundtable on Thursday to look for ways to fix the system. More about that here.

But the president also took to Twitter to voice his opposition once again to these NFL national anthem protests.

The NFL players are at it again - taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

.....Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

The NFL said it won't be punishing the players who took part in the protests on Thursday. The league has tabled their new policy regarding conduct and punishment surrounding the anthem.

But plenty of Americans are still upset that NFL players are choosing the national anthem as their means of protest, saying they'll be boycotting the NFL.

