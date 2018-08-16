Displaying 30+ Stories
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

Overdose Outbreak Leaves Connecticut Park Strewn with Dozens of Victims

08-16-2018
Kayla Root

Police have arrested three people suspected of being responsible for an overdose outbreak at a New Haven, Connecticut park.

Authorities say at least 76 people fell ill, some becoming unconscious and others vomiting, many of them dropping to the ground across the park.

Most of the overdoses were on the New Haven Green, a historic downtown park near Yale University.

Authorities believe the drug that caused the overdoses is K-2, a synthetic marijuana.

No deaths were reported, but at least two people suffered life-threatening symptoms.

A similar mass overdose occurred on New Haven Green just one month ago, on July 4, when more than a dozen people fell sick from synthetic marijuana.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles