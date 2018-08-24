'One of the Most Important Stories Never Told:' Media's Blackout of Abortion Doctor Case Highlighted in New Film

Audiences will finally get to see and hear the details of a true-life horror story in "Gosnell: The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer."

Starring Dean Cain as a detective, the PG-13 film, explores the shocking crimes and trial of Philadelphia abortionist Kermit Gosnell, who was sentenced to life for killing thousands of babies across three decades.

As far back as the '70s, the sign on Gosnell's West Philadelphia clinic read "Women's Medical Society." Then in 2010, while investigating an illegal prescription drug operation, federal agents discovered what they called a "house of horrors."

Three years later, a jury found Gosnell guilty of murdering three babies born alive.

According to the grand jury report, Gosnell killed them by severing their spinal cords with scissors. Investigators also discovered refrigerators full of aborted fetuses in his offices.

The case went largely uncovered by politicians and the mainstream media.

"You'd think a case about a medical doctor killing babies born alive would be a big news story, but what was also shocking about the trial of Kermit Gosnell was how little media attention it received," said CBN News anchor and reporter John Jessup. "I was in the courtroom covering the trial for CBN News, just one of a handful of reporters."

"And that really became part of the storyline, which is why it's been called one of the most important stories never told," Jessup said.

Katie Yoder with the Media Research Center said the lack of coverage speaks volumes.

"We at the Media Research Center, we actually tracked this, and we found it took 56 days before all three broadcast networks covered his story. So those are news shows by ABC, NBC, and CBS, so, yes, there was absolutely a blackout," Yoder told CBN News.

"And, it's hard to know why exactly because abortion is a huge issue that Americans are concerned about and this shouldn't just be an issue for say, people who are against abortion or for abortion. It' a human rights issue. These were atrocities that were happening in this abortion clinic. So, it was in American's public interest regardless of how they felt about abortion," she also said.

Producers Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer say they were on a mission to expose the truth about Gosnell.

They told CBN News Hollywood rejected the film because of its subject matter.

"At every moment of this process, there's been challenges," said McElhinney. Even from the very beginning when we started the crowd funding campaign and we went to Kickstarter where we had raised money before for a different film, "Frack Nation," and suddenly we go to Kickstarter and we tell them our whole campaign and they're basically censoring us."

"They said 'Oh, you can't mention babies murdered. You can't mention babies stabbed to death, we have to describe it.' "They didn't want to have anything to do with us," she explained.

Actor Kevin Sorbo and his wife, Sam, supported the movie by urging people to donate to the fundraising campaign.

I did the video fundraiser for this movie along with my wife, Sam. We raised over $2 million for the making of this film. Hope you all support to see the truth behind this case.... https://t.co/U06gcdOx5h — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) August 16, 2018

Sorbo recently tweeted, "We raised over $2 million for the making of this film. We hope you all support to see the truth behind this case."

"Gosnell: The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer" is scheduled to release to over 600 screens Nationwide October 12.