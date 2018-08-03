Opinion: It's Sad That the Church is So Divided About Black Pastors Meeting With President Trump

Some Say Pastor John Gray of South Carolina's Relentless Church and other black pastors were wrong to attend a meeting with President Trump Tuesday.

They talked about four million new jobs and prison reform, including progress on legislation to help those imprisoned successfully re-enter society.

Sounds good right?

But people on both sides of the political aisle have been talking about the issue on social media, and it hasn't all been pretty.

Some have accused the pastors of 'Uncle Tomming' in the meeting, while others say it was a great opportunity to speak truth to power about the needs in the black community.

I asked people on Facebook their thoughts and got some pretty interesting feedback.

Baltimore Pastor Jamal Bryant blasted the pastors, and called the meeting nothing more than a publicity stunt.

While I somewhat agree with Bryant on this, I strongly disagree with his decision to post video of his comments on social media.

It's interesting that he referenced Matthew 5:23-24 which says to go to your brother privately if you have an offense, and yet he chose to go public with his concerns.

That's not good and sends the wrong message to those who are not believers.

I do wonder why cameras were allowed in the meeting. Couldn't the President have met with the ministers behind closed doors? It did seem bit pretentious.

When I asked people on Facebook their thoughts, some seemed to agree.

Gerod Stukes wrote, "I would have declined the invitation. I refuse to be in your Photo Op, so you can say a large number of Blacks Support you!"

A lot of people say the ministers were too complimentary of President Trump and didn't use the meeting as an opportunity to call him to task on the pressing needs in the lives of black Americans.

But Christians on the other side of the issue, particularly white evangelicals, liked the idea of the pastors meeting with the President.

"I applaud those that went!!! Everyone needs a voice at 'the table.' I'm thankful they were willing to step up and be that voice."

Gray, who admits he is not a Republican, Democrat or Independent says he prayed about attending the meeting and that he believes God led him to go.

However, I wonder how many have truly prayed for these pastors instead of talking about them, especially on Facebook and Instagram.

I love that he prayed for the President. How many of us do that, especially for the ones we don't like and didn't vote for?

I find it very disheartening that people who love God are so divided politically and that they would go so far as to un-follow sisters or brothers who disagree with them.

Meanwhile, Bryant also questioned if any of the ministers in attendance at the meeting, which focused on prison reform, actually have a prison ministry.

But Bishop Harry Jackson of Hope Christian Church Maryland, who took part in the meeting, does work in prison ministry.

He has been working several years with Prison Fellowship, founded by the late Chuck Colson.

Jackson says his question for the critics of the attendees is: "What are you doing? No, what are you saying; what are you doing in Jesus' name?"

Good question for all of us.

Let's be the Church, and pray before we speak. And when we don't understand or agree with someone of different political persuasions, pray some more.

And after praying, speak when and as God – and God alone – leads.