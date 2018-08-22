'Prince Charming' Daddy Dances with 'Princess' Baby Girl Who's Fighting Two Life-Threatening Diseases

A two-year-old girl just diagnosed this month with a form of leukemia, a fast-growing type of blood cancer, was surprised by her Daddy with a special dance after her first round of aggressive chemotherapy.

Brett Thompson came to his daughter Phoenix's room at a children's hospital in Atlanta all dressed up just after a nurse dropped off a princess dress for the toddler from a "volunteer."

Her mom, Christina Thompson, captured the moment on video and posted it on Facebook.

"Little did we know he had some surprises for us... These little moments make these times not so hard," she posted.

Christina says it was really Daddy who brought the dress for his baby girl.

Friends have started a GoFundMe campaign for the Georgia family. Phoenix (Phee) is facing months in the hospital according to her Mom.

Brett is also taking off work to take care of their other children while Christina stays at the hospital with Phee.

Brandy Coble, who posted the fundraiser for the family, writes in the GoFundMe post that Phee was diagnosed with leukemia on August 2 and also has a condition called MDS which involves problems with the blood. It causes children's bone marrow to make abnormal blood cells and not make enough blood cells.

"We are so thankful to have a functional family and to be there for each other through this. There will be many financial burdens during this time. Anything that is able to be contributed to this amazing family will be appreciated," Coble posted.

"This news is heart-wrenching and devastating, but they are staying strong in their faith that the Lord will give Phoenix the strength to fight. Please keep Phoenix on your prayer list during this time and for what is to come," she also wrote.