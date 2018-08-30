Pro-Life Group's Videos Expose Stericycle's History of Helping Dispose of Aborted Baby Parts

The pro-life group Created Equal says it now has sworn testimony and audio recordings from several former drivers who say the medical waste company Stericycle continues to receive, transport and dispose of aborted children.

The newest video by Created Equal contains an audio recording with one of the drivers who claims he worked for Stericycle from October 2016 to June 2017.

The video, which includes graphic images, shows how abortion clinics dispose of medical waste, including fetal body parts, and how the drivers of the medical waste trucks load these materials and transport them to be incinerated. You can watch the video by clicking here: discretion advised.

In the short video, the driver describes what he saw when a nurse pulled medical waste from a freezer.

"So what else are you pulling out?" he said. "A baby. They was mainly small. Me myself, I didn't want to look at it. Not at all. I believe if I would have looked at it, I just probably would have walked off the job."

The man also explains how the body parts were marked for disposal.

"And the label was: 'INCINERATOR' yellow label. Incinerator means it gets burnt up," he explained. "And unload it off the truck and they get fried in that big heater or big oven they had up in their facility."

Stericycle has reported the cancellation of over 400 contracts with abortion facilities. However, despite continued denials by Stericycle's CEO Charles Alutto, Created Equal says their eyewitnesses have repeatedly filmed the company's trucks receiving and transferring aborted babies at numerous abortion facilities across the country.

Created Equal has posted numerous videos of Stericycle making pick-ups at abortion facilities, like this one:

And as CBN News reported last month, Stericycle was fined for violations of a South Carolina infectious waste law.

Because of Stericycle's business practices and involvement in abortion, some waste drivers have quit working for the waste giant, according to a press release.



"Unless Stericycle refuses to enable abortion facilities in collecting, transporting, and disposing of fetal remains, as well as the instruments used to kill them and other waste, we will never stop exposing them to the public," Mark Harrington, president of Created Equal, said. "Stericycle needs to dump the abortion cartel altogether by canceling all contracts with abortion clinics."