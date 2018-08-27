Prophetic Minister Explains How You Can See Miracles Happen in Your Everyday Life

When Apostle Demontae Edmonds prays tumors disappear, cripples walk, and God brings restoration.

The Virginia Beach-based pastor leads a ministry called "Freedom 4 The Nations," which focuses on preaching the gospel, prophetic ministry, and international crusades.

He recently appeared on CBN's Prayer Link to talk about how people can experience miracles in their everyday lives.

"In any miracle there's a component of faith. The Bible says without faith it is impossible to please God and so as we live a life that's pleasing to God, I believe the miraculous shows up even more," he told CBN News.

"So every miracle is not just a miracle, but we're doing something that's pleasing to God and he's responding with the supernatural."

However, some people struggle with believing that God is still a miracle-working God.

"The first key is believing that God can still do miracles, believing that miracles are still for today," he explained, adding that people's faith usually grows once they experience their first miracle.

"That breakthrough miracle in your life opens the door," he said.

Edmonds says faith isn't the only thing needed for healing.

"Another key is the presence of God because we can use our faith for money, we can use our faith for healing, we can use it for restoration. But the Lord told me we can use it for his presence, and the more of his presence that you have, it creates an atmosphere that follows you -- that's conducive miracles," he shared.

Edmonds breaks down the concept of miraculous healing in his book, Grab Hold of Your Miracle: 10 Keys to Experiencing Supernatural Miracles.