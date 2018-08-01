Remains of Korean War Dead Arrive in Hawaii

Members of the U.S. military carried caskets of remains from the Korean War off cargo planes at a military base in in Hawaii.



The troops carried 55 boxes draped with American flags off C-17 aircraft and into a hangar at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Each casket was carried by one Marine, one sailor, one soldier and one airman. They set the caskets gently on risers lined up inside the hangar.



U.S. Vice President Mike Pence stood watching with his hand over his heart as the troops carried the caskets into the hangar. Adm. Phil Davidson, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, saluted.



The U.S. military will take the remains to a laboratory at the base for identification.



The remains are expected to mostly be American, though may also include servicemen from other United Nations member nations who fought alongside the U.S. in support of South Korea during the war.



North Korea handed over the remains last week.