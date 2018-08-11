Rick Warren's Saddleback Church to Reach Milestone of 50,000th Baptism This Weekend

The Saddleback Church located in Lake Forrest, California will reach another milestone in its 38-year history this weekend when its members watch the baptism of the 50,000th person into the body of Christ.

The news was announced by Rick Warren, the church's pastor, in an email to members this week.

"Imagine all the amazing personal stories of changed lives behind that number! 50,000 individual lives transformed by Jesus since Saddleback Church began. This is unprecedented in history! YOU are likely one of those stories of a changed life, Warren wrote.

I'm often asked: Why has this church, by God's grace, been able to bring so many unbelievers to Jesus? Because of your LOVE!

YOU genuinely love people and you want them to go to heaven with you! Every day, you bring your friends, coworkers, and family to Jesus. Honestly, I've never seen a group like you anywhere else in the world. I'm humbled to be your pastor, and I could not be more proud of you," he continued.

The Saddleback Church has 16 locations located throughout Southern California. It also has affiliated churches in Berlin, Hong Kong, Buenos Aires, and South Manila, Philippines.

Warren also told church members the staff would be baptizing at every campus after every service this weekend.

At the church's Lake Forrest location alone, they will set up three baptism pools at different locations with a team of pastors assisting Warren.

You can watch Saddleback's services live at the church's website.