Sen. McCain Decides to Stop Medical Treatment for Cancer

Eighty-one-year-old Sen. John McCain has chosen to end his medical treatment for brain cancer.

The McCain family issued a statement Friday announcing the senator's decision. The family said McCain has exceeded expectations for his survival but that now "the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict."

McCain, in his sixth term representing Arizona, has not been to the Capitol since December. He was first diagnosed with cancer in mid-2017.

His daughter Meghan McCain said Friday that the family is deeply appreciative of the love and generosity that's been shown to them.

"Thank you all for your continued support and prayers," she said. "We could not have made it this far without you--you've given us strength to carry on."

