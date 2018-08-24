Watch CBN News' George Thomas' full interview with Ellis to hear what happened in her case and why she's so concerned.

Conservatives say Facebooks is blatantly censoring their views after the social media giant removed multiple articles about the Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort cases.

One of those articles is by Jenna Lynn Ellis, Director of Public Policy at the James Dobson Family Institute. Ellis wrote a piece in the Washington Examiner Wednesday explaining the difference between Michael Cohen's guilty plea and a guilty verdict.

The article got a lot of circulation on social media but was suddenly flagged by Facebook as a violation of their community standards.

"I received a few screenshots from some friends on Facebook and was tagged in a few other posts of people alerting me that apparently it had been flagged by Facebook as violating their community standards and was marked as spam," Ellis told CBN News. "What is appeared to me to be, was to be content suppression that actually wasn't spam...Potentially, they were doing that purposely."

Ellis posted a screenshot of the spam flag to her personal Facebook page and tagged both Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg's profiles. She says the tags were "immediately removed" and the company has yet to reach out to her about her posts.



She suspects this is another example of Facebook silencing conservatives online.

"Facebook, of course, has been widely known for suppressing content," she explained. "As an attorney myself, platforms are private and Facebook has every right to suppress content but what they don't have the right to do is go against their own user agreement and not notify conservatives so that we have the option of participating in that platform or not."

One of the biggest problems is conservatives don't always know why their content is being taken down.

"We just don't know and I think that's what's concerning to a lot of conservatives," she said. "We don't actually know the process. Facebook has not been [forthcoming] to conservatives about what their standards actually are...Conservatives need to openly be able to share our views on the same exactly platforms that the progressive left is using."

Ellis' article wasn't the only one taken down by Facebook.



CNN contributor Salena Zito published a New York Post article explaining why Trump supporters don't care about Cohen and Manafort's cases.

Zito said Facebook also flagged her article as spam and said it violated the community standards.

Per @facebook to one of several people who posted my @nypost story (including me) only to have it removed. I just attempted to re-post it, we shall see. pic.twitter.com/rob9eQsN99 — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) August 23, 2018

Zito was unable to get an answer from the social media giant about why her article was taken down.

"They did put the article back up," Salena Zito told PJ Media. "They never responded to any of my inquiries."

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday to express his concern over what appears to be purposeful and targeted attacks against conservative content on social media.

"Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people. Can't do this even if it means we must continue to hear Fake News like CNN, whose ratings have suffered gravely. People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!" Trump wrote.