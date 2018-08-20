Simone Biles Wins Everything at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles won all five gold medals at the U.S. Championships this weekend, making her the first athlete to win five women's all-around titles since Dominique Dawes in 1994.

"I knew I was capable of [scoring this well], but I kind of thought I was going to be a nervous wreck and maybe fall apart," Biles told NBC.

Despite winning everything, the four-time Olympic gold medalist believes she could have done better.

"I'd give it a B-plus," Biles said.

She took 14 months off after competing in the Olympic games in Rio. Biles began training again last November and returned to competition just three weeks ago.

"Confidence-wise and consistency, I still think we have a ways to go to get back up to where I was in Rio, but gymnastics-wise, (better than in 2016)," Biles said. "I think I'm finally starting to get it and understand it. I've understood gymnastics for a while now, but I think it's really sinking in."

The Texas native is on the road to competing in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Biles says God is behind her success.

"I think God gives every individual something special and mine was talent. So to never take it for granted, which my dad always told me, 'Don't waste God's gift that He gave you.' Because it's like it's a once in a lifetime opportunity. One day I'll be too old to do gymnastics. So for now I have to use it to the best of my ability," she told CBN News.

"I was taught that you can go to Him for anything and he's the one that directs your life. She would always tell you if you don't know, leave it up to God. Pray to Him about it," Biles continued.