The Amazing Way This Chick-Fil-A is Giving Back to the Community

A Plainfield, Indiana Chick-fil-A owner is paying his 100 employees to do community service while the restaurant's building is being remodeled this fall.

The location will be under construction from the last week of September to November. During that time, owner Chris Spires is going beyond his mission to sell tasty chicken sandwiches to better serve the community.

Spires told Fox 59 he is sending his employees into parks, schools, homeless shelters, and recreational centers to give a helping hand.

"For the past 14 years, I have served the Plainfield community side by side with some amazing Team Members," Spires told the television station. "The support of our amazing community is the reason we are able to expand and renovate our restaurant. We are thrilled to spend some time while we are closed supporting organizations that make Plainfield and the surrounding areas such a wonderful place to live and do business."

Spires is also looking to expand the list of organizations where his employees can volunteer. He asks that any recommendations and suggestions be sent to [email protected].