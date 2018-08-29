The Heartwarming Moment a Little Girl Finds Out She's Being Adopted

The special moment when a little girl found out she will finally be adopted has gone viral on social media.

The girl is seen in a video opening a box on her birthday. Inside the box is a frame with a life-changing message.

"I'm going to be adopted?" she reads before breaking down in tears and hugging her soon-to-be parents.

Paige Zezulka, who posted the video on her Facebook page, said her new daughter had been waiting years to find a permanent family. Zezulka and her husband will also adopt her brother and sister.



"She had been praying to be adopted and we found out on her birthday that it was going to happen! So the next day we gave her this surprise box! God's timing was perfect!" Zezulka wrote. "Our kids spent 1,128 days in foster care, over 3 years. It is so hard on children to live in such uncertainty."

She hopes the video, which has more than 7 million views, will encourage others to adopt.

"Adoption is amazing and we want others to know that adopting older children and sibling groups can be the most beautiful adventure you could ever have!"

The Zezulka's children represent thousands of other kids waiting to be adopted.

According to Children's Rights, there are nearly 438,000 children in the United States foster care system on any given day.