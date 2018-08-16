'This Is Child Abuse': Conservatives Demand Netflix Pull Erotic Film Featuring Child Porn

Outrage is growing over a film streamed on Netflix that reportedly contains child pornography.

The media watch group Parents Television Council is demanding that Netflix remove the Argentinian film called "Desire."

A scene in the film shows two young girls watching a movie featuring a cowboy riding a horse. One of the girls mimics the cowboy by bouncing up and down on a pillow.

PTC says what takes place next in the scene is both shocking and disturbing.

"Two young girls, approximately ages seven and nine, are watching a western on television and are pretending their pillows are horses," PTC President Timothy F. Winter said in a letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. "The older girl begins to obviously masturbate as the younger child watches. The camera even takes this scene into a closeup of the child's face in slow motion, moving up and down and panting like a porn star. The scene is graphic and includes an orgasm."

PTC goes on to accuse Netflix of "engaging in criminal activity."

"Netflix has gone from merely showing a reckless disregard for the millions of families that keep your streaming platform alive and viable, and callously placing profits ahead of any sense of corporate responsibility, to potentially engaging in criminal activity," the group said.

Conservative commentator Megan Fox was the first to shed light on the film's questionable scene and has filed a report with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

"I reported it to the FBI and the Department of Justice, who advised me to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children," Fox said in a blog post. "NCMEC told me they have launched an investigation into the movie."

She has urged people not to share clips from the film online.

"The clip is making its way around Facebook, but anyone sharing it should be aware that it is a crime to circulate child porn, even if you are trying to get help for the child," Fox warned. "Any further distribution revictimizes the child, and because of that, PJM will not share the video or photos from the movie that show the victims' faces. The only thing the public can do is report it to the authorities."

Meanwhile, many have taken to Facebook to express their concerns about the film.

"This is child abuse and exploitation," Jessica Brown posted on Facebook. "The young girls in this movie will realize in a couple of years that they were tricked into depicting something sexual and their parents condoned it. I can't imagine the betrayal the actresses might feel, but by then they could very well be used to these 'acting situations' and their parents not protecting them."

Another simply commented, "Disgusting!"

In a statement to IndieWire, the film's director, Diego Kaplan, defended the film.

"The girls were copying a cowboy scene from a film by John Ford. The girls never understood what they were doing. They were just copying what they were seeing on the screen," said Kaplan.

"No adult interacted with the girls, other than the child acting coach," he continued. "Everything was done under the careful surveillance of the girls' mothers."

He concluded, "Everything works inside the spectators' heads, and how you think this scene was filmed will depend on your level of depravity."

Meanwhile, PTC's president is demanding that Netflix remove the film from its streaming lineup.

"Mr. Hastings, on behalf of the 1.4 million Americans who have joined with the PTC in its vision for a safe and sound entertainment media landscape for children and families, I urgently call on you immediately to remove child-porn content like Desire and Big Mouth and to adopt content guidelines and controls that reflect the needs of concerned families," Winter said.