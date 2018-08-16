Displaying 30+ Stories
'This Is Priceless!' A Simple Act of Kindness Between a Boy and a Man Goes Viral

08-16-2018
Donna Russell

A woman posts a video of a man sharing his phone with a little boy and the video goes viral. So far, it's had 1.5 million views with almost 2,000 comments.

 "What I witnessed today on the train. I almost cried y'all," Kia Tatiyana Davis wrote when she posted the video on her Facebook page.

The footage shows a man occupying his time with his smartphone on a New York City subway while a little boy sitting next to him looks on. After a while, the man smiles as the boy makes some comments. Then he looks at him and hands him the phone. Watch the exchange on Davis' post:

Most of the comments noted the man's kindness and the boy's cuteness. Some just posted emojis and GIFs to show their approval of the man's benevolent actions in a culture that isn't always kind.

"God bless this man sweet," commented Lillian M Makeke.

"Wish people would be more like him," posted Jhon Jie.

"This is priceless," wrote Karen Etin Usoh.

