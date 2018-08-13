'This Lady Saved My Life': Kirk Franklin Posts Heartwarming Tribute to High School Choir Teacher

Grammy-winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin is seen as a superstar in the Christian community.

Dubbed the "Reigning King of Urban Gospel," Franklin has won multiple awards, including 12 Grammy's and several Dove and Stellar Awards.

Franklin, who has been open about his rough childhood, which included being abandoned as a baby and molested as a teen, recently shared about a woman who helped him on his journey.

In an Instagram post featuring a picture of him with his former teacher, he wrote, "This lady saved my life over 30 years ago. Her name is Jewell Kelly, my high school choir teacher. I struggled badly with ADHD and this lady would allow me to escape in her classroom, even after the class was over, and just sit and write music..."

"It was the only time I didn't feel dumb or like a failure," recalled Franklin.

Nearly 100,000 people responded to the inspirational post.

"Beautiful hearted and rare," wrote gloria.jessica.717.

Another commented, "There is always an angel behind any success."

Meanwhile, Franklin now helps to mentor youth and up and coming gospel artists.

He suggests the woman who inspired him to dream will forever be in his heart. "As long as I'm alive she'll never want for anything," said Franklin.