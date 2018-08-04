Three Prayer Priorities for America for August 2018

Our Dear Fellow Americans Who Pray For America,

Please join us in praying for America continually. The need has never been greater in our lifetime. All Christ-followers need to be crying out to God for America continually.

While I have never seen more prayer for America taking place in my lifetime, I have never seen greater spiritual warfare taking place throughout America. May I remind you that battles are won in prayer! Therefore, pray!

Call upon thousands of churches, pastors, and Christians to join us in praying in agreement for these three priorities for America. We place these topics before you humbly. Please join us in prayer daily, weekly, or regularly for these three priorities in August of 2018.

PRAYER POINT #1: GIVE COMPLETE CLARITY OF GOD’S WILL RELATING TO THE CONFIRMATION OF THE PRESIDENT’S NOMINEE, BRETT KAVANAUGH, AS THE NEXT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STATES.

“Mankind, he has told each of you what is good and what it is the Lord requires of you: to act justly, to love faithfulness, and to walk humbly with your God.” Micah 6:8

Oh God, the United States Supreme Court is in deep need of any new member of the court to be a justice who believes in a strong accountability to God for their actions and to act justly, love faithfulness, and walk humbly with God personally.

Sovereign Lord of Hosts, since You channel the hearts of leaders, we pray for God’s will relating to Brett Kavanaugh as the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. Lord, if You have chosen Him for this role, may he be confirmed. If not, then raise up who You want.

Lord, in this divisive political climate in America, we pray with confidence for You alone to work through the members of the United States Senate to make clear Your will relating to this nominee or others in the future. Furthermore, we ask You boldly Lord, to raise up justices for our Supreme Court as well as raise up other judges on the various levels of influence in our entire justice system who will believe in: Personal accountability to God Rule by the law, not by preference Administration of justice impartially and fairly Security of the dignity of every human life Protection of religious liberty given by God and additional liberties extended to Americans by our constitution



PRAYER PRIORITY #2: GIVE DR. RONNIE FLOYD AND THE ENTIRE TEAM OF THE NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER TASK FORCE YOUR CLEAR DIRECTION AND LEADERSHIP FOR THE 2019 NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER ON THURSDAY, MAY 2.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not rely on your own understanding; in all your ways know him, and He will make your paths straight.” Proverbs 3:5-6

Lord, grant leadership and direction on Monday, August 6, in an all-day staff meeting with Dr. Floyd and the National Day of Prayer Task Force staff team, being held in Northwest Arkansas.

Father, give Your wisdom and direction to the National Day of Prayer Task Force Board of Directors Retreat on August 21-23, held in Northwest Arkansas.

Sovereign God, give Dr. Floyd and the team Your clear direction for the theme for the 2019 National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 2.

Lord, draw hundreds of people to attend the National Leadership Summit of the National Day of Prayer on October 29-30, held this year in Northwest Arkansas. This is a time to engage anyone in leadership on the local level and national level. (If you’d like more information or to register, go to nationaldayofprayer.org/leadershipsummit2018)

Father, lead people to give financial support now to the ongoing ministry of the National Day of Prayer Task Force.

PRAYER PRIORITY #3: ANSWER THE PRAYERS OF GOD’S PEOPLE ACROSS AMERICA AND THE WORLD WHO CRY OUT TO GOD FOR OUR AMERICA CONTINUALLY.

“Call to Me and I will answer you and tell you great and incomprehensible things you do not know.” Jeremiah 33:3

Lord, we call out to You for our nation: Please do great and incomprehensible things right now across our country that will wake up the churches of America and begin a mighty spiritual move of God across our nation.

God, we also cry out to You for the future of our nation relating to the critical issues before us today: Policy and actions relating to Russia, North Korea, and other nations who have threatened America in various ways. Financial policy and continual tax reform that forwards the family unit as well as business in America. Credibility of elected and appointed leaders in American politics. Religious liberty nationally and internationally. Andrew Brunson, an American pastor in Turkey, is now under house arrest and faces a trial in October which threatens an additional 35 years in prison. God, we praise You for his release from prison and cry out to You for a might breakthrough in Pastor Brunson’s case right now. Father, as thousands upon thousands of people cry out to the Lord on the historic day of September 11, we pray for the security and protection of our entire nation. Oh God, be our shield of protection.



Now is the Time to Pray.

Dr. Ronnie Floyd is the Senior Pastor of Cross Church, President of the National Day of Prayer, founder of the Cross Church School of Ministry, and host of the Ronnie Floyd on Life and Leadership Today podcast. Visit his website at http://ronniefloyd.com. Follow Dr. Floyd on Twitter and Instagram @ronniefloyd.