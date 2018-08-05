Trump Approves Disaster Declaration for California as Wildfires Claim Electrical Worker's Life 

The White House announced Sunday that President Trump has approved disaster aid for California as firefighters continue their on-going battle against

17 different wildfires.

The declaration makes federal funding available to individuals and business owners in Shasta County for temporary housing and home repairs, losses on uninsured property and other recovery programs.

State, tribal and other local governments as well as non-profit organizations will also have access to federal funds for emergency work and to repair or replace damaged facilities.

In Shasta County, the Carr fire located near Redding, California has burned entire neighborhoods and forced thousands to flee.

The announcement came after Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) confirmed one of its employees died while trying to restore electrical service in Shasta County.

Nine people have been killed so far, including four firefighters.

On Saturday, California Gov. Jerry Brown called on President Trump to help the state fight and recover from the wildfires.

Brown told The Associated Press he was he was confident the president would send aid even though they had clashed over over immigration and pollution policies.

"The president has been pretty good on helping us in disasters, so I'm hopeful," said Brown, a Democrat. "Tragedies bring people together."

Brown's call for help came shortly before authorities called on residents in Glenn and Colusa counties in Northern California to evacuate as a wildfire there continues to grow.