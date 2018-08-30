Trump Cites Evidence of Google, Twitter Censoring Him: Can He Break the Anti-Conservative Blockade?

President Trump is calling social media giants to account for censorship, especially against conservative voices. He's even talking about taking action to fight it.

It's not clear what President Trump can do to stop big tech's social media censorship of conservatives, but it's also clear that he's not letting up.

Late Wednesday the president tweeted this video showing that while Google promoted President Obama's State of the Union addresses on its homepage, it has never promoted one of his.

Armed with new research showing Google search results of his administration are overwhelmingly biased, the president has vowed to do something about the pervasive censorship of conservative ideas online.



Trump said, "I think what Google and what others are doing if you look at what's going on in Twitter, if you look at what's going on in Facebook, they better be careful because you can't do that to people, you can't do it."

And a new poll shows conservatives have already begun to "vote with their feet." Two-thirds of conservative Facebook users believe they are being censored and almost one-third have left Facebook or are considering it.



Tuesday a senior Facebook engineer accused the company of having an intolerant liberal "monoculture" that attacks conservative employees "in mobs."



Countless conservative social media users have found themselves filtered, banned and blocked online. Islam expert Robert Spencer, the author of 18 books, was blocked from using the funding website Patreon by Mastercard for allegedly spreading hate. He said it reminded him of Revelation 13, when people cannot buy or sell without the mark of the beast.

"It's clear that the entire political Left and the establishment media, which is on the Left as well, wants to silence all dissent," Spencer said, "and they're particularly energetic in doing this in the run up to the 2018 elections because they want to make sure that what happened in 2016 doesn't happen again."



Evidence of social media censorship is abundant, but what can the president do about it?

Dan Gainor at the Media Research Center answered, "I love that the president's using the bully pulpit to make this an issue. But regulation doesn't always play out the way you want it, particularly for conservatives. We don't have a constitutional right to be on some of these platforms. I mean, let's face it, Facebook, Twitter, these are private companies. But what we want these companies to embrace is the goal and the ideal of the First Amendment."

And the president does have some options. Experts say he could call for more congressional hearings, encourage investigations by the Justice Department or the Federal Trade Commission, or issue an executive order.