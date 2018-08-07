Trump Hits Iran with 'Biting Sanctions' as Furious Iranians Demand an End to Islamic Regime

US sanctions are hitting Iran's economy today, putting new pressure on the Islamic regime. President Trump signed an executive order to reimpose them, saying on Tuesday morning they're "the most biting sanctions ever imposed."

The Iran sanctions have officially been cast. These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level. Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2018

Iranians are furious over their country's terrible economy and the tyranny of the ayatollahs, and the sanctions are stoking their outrage against the regime.

The president's action follows a decision last May to dump out of President Obama's nuclear agreement with the regime, which Trump called, "The worst deal ever negotiated by the United States."

The sanctions target Iran's technology, automobile, currency, and precious metal industries. The punitive measures are expected to further damage the country's economy and exert more pressure on the regime.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised President Trump's sanctions decision, calling it an important moment for Israel and the entire world.

"I call on the countries of Europe, who talk about stopping Iran, to join this move. The time has come to stop talking, the time has come to do, and that is exactly what the United States is doing and that is what Europe should do," Netanyahu said.

But the European Union is unlikely to join in. It’s taking action to shield EU businesses from penalties imposed for violating US sanctions. They ensure that lucrative oil, banking, and investment deals with the Islamic Republic can move forward when an even tougher set of sanctions takes effect in November.

In Iran, Trump's strategy is already having an effect. A worsening economy has led to anti-government protests and a growing number of Iranians are demanding an end to the regime.

President Rouhani denounced the sanctions calling them psychological warfare, but he opened the door to direct talks with preconditions: a US apology and payback.

He said, "If the US government is ready today to negotiate about paying compensation to the Iranian nation from 1953 until now over its meddling in the life of Iranian people, we are ready for talks to see how they are going to compensate and pay us back."

President Obama already gave Iran at least $150 billion from a canceled arms deal – frozen assets that five presidents before him had refused to return. But critics say that money didn't rightfully belong to Iran's radical regime.

"It was the Shah's money. It was the Shah's regime that had made the arms deal that was canceled, so it did not by right belong to the Islamic Republic," explained Jihad Watch Director Robert Spencer.

Even if the US stands alone against Iran, Spencer says Trump's approach may be enough to make a huge difference.

"He has reversed the policies of appeasement that Obama pursued so emphatically for eight years," Spencer insisted. "And this could bring about the downfall of the regime which would be good for the Iranians and good for the world."

