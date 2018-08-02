'We've Seen Such an Outpouring of Generosity': Faith Groups Partner to Help Victims of California Fires

Firefighters are working nonstop to put out the wildfire raging in Northern California. It's one of the state's most brutal fires in the last three decades.

38 thousand people have been evacuated from their homes, including nearly 75 percent of staff at the well-known Bethel Church in Redding.

The church's four campuses sit not far from the inferno.



Members have been responding to the tragedy with prayer and much needed support.

"Staff and volunteers came together and started initially with a cooling center at the church and then began distributions, giving out items like kits for babies, water, Gatorade, even snack packs," Jordan Pacilio of Bethel's Disaster Response team told CBN News.

"At that point we were in coordination with the Salvation Army, who receives items here into Redding and set up as a distribution center."

Pacilio said the church has been able to serve over 1,600 people.

"Our hope and prayer that people when they come to be served, they're just honored and cared for well and receive and sort of items that they may need."

She added that the ministry has also been able to partner with Mercy Chef's in providing meals, as well as coordinate with other groups on the ground.

"We've seen such an outpouring of generosity from both faith-based and groups that wouldn't adhere to a faith, coming together to care for this city," said Pacilio. "When the event happened, we had groups like Mercy Chefs which has been here and served thousands of meals. Convoy of Hope – I believe by Monday will have had the third tractor trailer in here with supplies. You know, groups like Operation Blessing, we called them and asked them for technical advice."

Meanwhile, Bethel is also meeting the spiritual needs of those affected by the fire.

"Anyone that comes here, regardless of their faith, we just want to give them a wonderful experience and serve them well," explained Pacilio. "And if they choose to accept prayer and ministry, we make that available. It's by their choice."

The Carr fire, which started on July 23 was ignited by a spark from a towed vehicle.



As of Tuesday night the fire was 112,888 acres large and 30 percent contained.



More than 1,000 homes have been destroyed and six people have been killed.

Officials say the brutal heat, high winds, and dry weather continue to fuel the flames.

Pacilio says they're looking to help people for the long haul.

"We are starting to see evacuation orders lifted, so people are just starting to go back to their homes but we still do have quite a few people that are in shelters and displaced at this point, so it is very a situation that's in flux and there are all sorts of needs at this point," Pacilio explained.