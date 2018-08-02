What Franklin Graham Just Said about Republicans and Democrats May Surprise You

Evangelist Franklin Graham told thousands at an Oregon Decision America Rally that the Republican Party isn't the answer to the nation's problems.

The Mail Tribune reports, "Graham, who described himself as 'not a politician' and involved with neither political parties, said healing the country's political divide is a problem beyond mere mortals."

"Only God can fix it," Graham was quoted in the mailtribune.com article. "The Republican Party's not going to fix the problems of this country, or the state, neither are the Democrats — they're not going to do it."

"I shared with this crowd of almost 9,000 people the good news that you can have a new beginning through faith in God's Son, Jesus Christ. You have to be willing to turn from your sins and ask Him to forgive you," Graham posted on social media.

"Jesus took our sins to the cross, died, was buried, and God raised Him to life on the third day. The Bible says, 'Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved,'" Graham said, quoting Acts 4:12.

Graham told the audience that prayer is key and led the more than 8,000 people in prayer.

"Tonight in Medford, Oregon, we stood together and prayed for their city, the state Governor Kate Brown, the president and all of our leaders," Graham said on Facebook. "We also asked God to protect the firefighters battling the many deadly blazes here in the West."

Graham's Pacific Northwest tour is in seven cities across Oregon and Washington over the next two weeks.

Popular contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp and his family are with Graham on the tour.

"He knows you." @jeremycamp taking a moment to remind a young lady in the crowd of God's love for her. #DecisionAmerica pic.twitter.com/q09I0hfg7n — BGEA (@BGEA) August 2, 2018

— BGEA (@BGEA) August 2, 2018