Why the Left Doesn't Care About Mollie Tibbetts and Why It Won't Change the Border Debate

ANALYSIS

If you think the arrest of an illegal immigrant in the murder of Mollie Tibbetts will change the hearts of leaders on the Left when it comes to the border debate, you don't understand where the open borders crowd is coming from.

This is where it's coming from – it's a quote attributed to Josef Stalin that was actually uttered by a Stalin crony, Lazar Kaganovich and later by the New York Times' correspondent to the Soviet Union, Walter Duranty:

"You can't make an omelet without breaking eggs."

It was an excuse for all the death and misery the Soviet people had to endure while their leaders built something for the "greater good" – communism.

To the hardcore Left, the progressive cause is bigger than the deaths of some poor bystanders. Those unfortunates are collateral damage on the road to a better world.

Deaths don't cause the Left to galvanize around an issue; deaths are used to galvanize support for an issue. Let me explain.

The Left wanted abortion on demand, so the relatively small number of women who once died from 'back alley abortions' mattered. The millions of innocent children who have been murdered since the legalization of abortion do not.

The Left would like the Second Amendment struck from the Constitution so the deaths of people at the hands of legal gun owners matter; the deaths of people from guns in the hands of criminals cannot be helped.

The Left wants open borders, and we have seen that it doesn't matter if people die because of it.

Many observers have asked why President Obama and the White House didn't give Kate Steinle, the woman killed in 2015 by an illegal immigrant in San Francisco, the same attention given to cases involving Freddie Brown, Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin.

The answer is that some deaths help political agendas and some don't.

These are some of the headlines from the past week in Europe, where ordinary people are also paying with blood because their leftist leaders, in the name of some utopian multicultural fantasy, threw open the doors to immigrants from some of the worst nations on Earth:

I have covered immigration problems in Europe for over 15 years, and, to my knowledge, murders and exploding crime committed by migrants have never caused left-dominated European governments to curtail immigration.

Only political polling numbers have done that; when the polling showed support for anti-immigrant parties surging in nations like Germany and Sweden.

For now, Mollie Tibbetts is to the Left – to quote a talking head on MSNBC last night – just "a girl from Iowa," that Republicans are using to divert attention from the president's troubles.

And the "greater good" of open borders is more important than the death of anyone's child at the hands of an illegal immigrant.

Victims like Mollie will only begin to matter to the "open borders crowd" if they lose on Election Day.

