Young Boy with Big Heart Does Something Amazing for His Local Police Department

Eight-year-old Brecken Simmons of Blue Springs, Missouri is making headlines after his lemonade stand raised thousands of dollars for his town's police department.

He says he decided to set up a lemonade stand in the hot July summer to give folks a cool drink for whatever they could spare to benefit the officers in blue.

"We just wanted people to be able to give whatever they wanted to and not to be limited by an amount," Scott Simmons told Kansas City's Fox 4 News. "Whether it's a dime or a 10 dollar bill -- whatever they want to give is what we want to be able to do."

Brecken's efforts not only captured the attention of local media, he's also gotten national media attention as well as that of evangelist Franklin Graham.

Graham posted the story and commented on it.

"Way to go Brecken—great job! He is a living example that no matter our age, we can do things that make a big difference for others. Take a minute to congratulate Brecken on his job well done," Graham said on social media.

Brecken told FOX4KC.COM that his street is busy with traffic and he thought targeting those drivers would be a great way to raise money. His goal was $12 but he exceeded it greatly with raising $3300.

"It's a good thing to do for the Blue Springs Police Department because they'll stop what they're doing and come out to help people if they're in serious trouble," Brecken told the TV station.

Brecken's dad says he's proud of his son.

"We've tried to teach generosity to him and his older brother. It's nice when a kid has their own idea and is allowed to do that on their own," Simmons said.

As far as the officers, they're proud of Brecken, too and think he's a wonderful example.

"I think it's a great way to show other children in the community that they can make a difference by giving out some good will. Doing it with just a glass of lemonade is a great way to show that we all can band together and enjoy some positivity in our life," Officer Jacoba Jacobsen told Fox4.

"They do a lot of stuff to help us, and they just do a lot," Brecken, who's also a cancer survivor, told local reporters. "They should deserve this. They should get a break."