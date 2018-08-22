Your Tax Dollars, 'Fresh' Late-term Aborted Babies and Humanized Mice

Watch Jeffrey's full interview with CBN News' Mark Martin about how entrenched the federal government is in funding research for "humanized mice" and how it drives the market for "fresh" late-term aborted babies.

The federal government's research and funding of research using "humanized mice" is driving the demand for late-term aborted baby body parts according to one journalist who's been reporting on the practice for years.

Terry Jeffrey with CNS News believes it's simply a fact due to all the research granted by agencies like the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

He told CBN News that it's been financed through the NIH and other government agencies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Jeffrey says Congress recently investigated the harvesting of tissue from clinics like Planned Parenthood but didn't act.

"I think it's unfortunate that the Republican leadership so far hasn't mustered the courage to force a national debate on this," Jeffrey elaborated.

"I think if the lid is ripped off this and the people realize that the federal government is driving a research industry in this country, it's not private business, it's the federal government, that demands organs taken from late-term babies that the country would demand that it be stopped," he also told CBN News.

He said Congress allowed for the funding as early as 1993 with the NIH Revitalization Act.

Jeffrey said the act had language that "valuable consideration" could not be given in exchange for human fetal tissue.

He explained the act later on allowed for a technicality in the practice with its definition of "valuable consideration" not to include reasonable payments for things like securing the tissue, processing, quality control, shipping it, etc. Jeffreys says that allowed money to be exchanged in the practice.

"Even back then as they are now using that tissue to transplant it into mice to make what they call humanized mice. So, this is a legal enterprise that the federal government has sanctioned literally and unfortunately for decades," Jeffrey told CBN News.

Jeffrey said the idea of using "humanized mice" started back in the 1980's to research drugs to treat HIV/AIDS with researchers looking for a non-human way to test the drugs when the virus only affects human blood.

"So they came up with the idea to transplant human fetal tissue that hadn't "typed" to its own person that the tissue wouldn't reject the mice - and that was the case. So they created humanized mice for AIDS research. Research has expanded but the idea is basically the same," Jeffrey explained.

The NIH is set to give out a $103 million in grants for the current fiscal year according to Jeffrey.

"I haven't audited that whole $103 million, so I don't know how much of it is going to research that involves these mice. But, I think it's a reasonable hypothesis that most of it is, in fact, going to create these mice."

"What's really outrageous about this is that the government is creating a demand for fresh tissue that has to be removed immediately after an abortion from a late-term aborted baby," he told CBN News.

He also says the House passed an appropriations bill last year that would prevent funding of this type research but it didn't pass the Senate.

Jeffrey points to the "heartbeat bill" in the House that would outlaw abortion after a baby's heartbeat is detected would also impact this research.

"Because this research needs babies that are past that point that have developed bigger livers and thymus, quite frankly; if you outlaw abortion at the time of the heartbeat, this research stops because they will not have those abortions where they can take a baby that's just been aborted and remove its liver and thymus and bone marrow and immediately ship it off to one of these federally funded researchers. So, we can stop this by stopping abortions past the heartbeat," Jeffrey said.

Jeffrey told CBN News he even thinks pro-abortion Americans would "step-back from actually trying to defend this and defend federal funding of it if they were really forced to focus on what's going on here."