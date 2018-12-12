Apple's CEO Promises to Discriminate Against Views He Doesn't Like - That May Include Franklin Graham's Biblical Response

If Apple doesn't like your type of speech or news content, they will ban it. That's what Apple's CEO Tim Cook recently told the Anti-Defamation League when the liberal organization presented Cook with the "Courage Against Hate" award.

CNSNews.com reports in his remarks, Cook, who's openly gay and supported Hillary Clinton in 2016, defended his company's banning of certain speech or news media on Apple's platforms when they "violate the values of the company." He said that not banning what is "wrong" is irresponsible and "a sin."

So far, Apple has publicly banned the conspiracy theory site Infowars, but it's unclear how far Cook is willing to go with his censorship, or how far his definition of hate speech may extend. But some of his broader comments about "morality" have raised serious concerns among conservatives.

Responding directly to Cook in a Facebook post, Franklin Graham asked the question, "Who defines Morality?" And Graham reminded his followers that Cook's comments "should concern all of us."

Cook said, "We believe the future should belong to those who use technology to build a better, more inclusive, and more hopeful world. I believe the most sacred thing that each of us is given is our judgment, our morality, our own innate desire to separate right from wrong. Choosing to set that responsibility aside in a moment of trial is a sin."

"The only thing is, as sinful human beings, we don't get to define morality or sin according to our own desires, preferences, or agendas," Graham pointed out. "Tim Cook can't; I can't; and you can't.

"Sin and morality has been defined by the God of the universe. God and God alone. God's Word, the Bible, is the standard by which questions of good and evil, and right and wrong, are determined," Graham continued.

"We run into all kinds of problems if Apple or Google or anyone else tries to censor according to their own personal code of right and wrong. That was the problem among God's people a thousand years before Christ appeared, as the Old Testament Book of Judges drew to a close: "Everyone did what was right in his own eyes" (Judges 21:25)," he concluded.