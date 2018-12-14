Federal Judge Rules Obamacare is Unconstitutional 

A federal judge ruled Friday evening that Obamacare is unconstitutional and must be overturned.

U.S. District Court Judge Reed O’Conner said the law is invalid because Congress struck down the individual mandate.

“The court … declares the Individual Mandate UNCONSTITUTIONAL,” he wrote in his judgment. “Further, the Court declares the remaining provisions of the ACA are INSEVERABLE and therefore INVALID.”

Judge O’Conner ruled on the law after 20 states filed a lawsuit over the law.

California Attorney General Xavier Beckett, a longtime defender of the law, said the decision will be immediately appealed.

President Donald Trump applauded the judge’s decision.

“As I predicted all along, Obamacare has been struck down as an UNCONSTITUTIONAL DISASTER! Now Congress must pass a STRONG law that provides GREAT healthcare and protects pre-existing conditions. Mitch and Nancy, get it done!”

The ruling came just a little more than a day before the open enrollment period was set to end.