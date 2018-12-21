How This Lauren Daigle Song Saved a Rape Victim from Taking Her Own Life

Christian and Grammy-nominated singer Lauren Daigle revealed that one of her songs helped a rape victim who was struggling with suicidal thoughts.

Daigle made the comments Thursday during a Facebook Live interview with Good Morning America.

"There was a girl the other day that said she was raped for 12 years or something and went to commit suicide like seven times, she just tried it," Daigle told GMA host Ginger Zee.

"The record 'You Say' pulled her out of that space she was in," Daigle said.

The title song of that album is about finding our "identity" in God. Daigle performed "You Say" on GMA as well. The chorus lyrics of the song say what God thinks of us:

You say I am loved when I can't feel a thing

You say I am strong when I think I am weak

You say I am held when I am falling short

When I don't belong, oh You say that I am Yours

And I believe (I), oh I believe (I)

What You say of me (I)

I believe

The singer recently came under fire for comments she made, saying she's not sure if homosexuality is a sin. Daigle made the comments during an interview on "The Domenick Nati Show" for iHeart radio.

He asked Daigle, 27, a direct question due to her recent performance on The Ellen Show saying, "Do you feel that homosexuality is a sin?"

"I can't honestly answer on that," Daigle responded. "In a sense, I have too many people that I love that they are homosexual. I don't know. I actually had a conversation with someone last night about it. I can't say one way or the other. I'm not God."



"So when people ask questions like that...that's what my go to is. I just say read the Bible and find out for yourself. And when you find out let me know, because I'm learning too," she continued.

Many in the Christian community were disappointed in Daigle's response.

Elizabeth Johnston, also known as the Activist Mommy, issued a loving rebuke to the singer in a Facebook video titled, "Dear Lauren. A Word from Your Fans."

"How is it that having friends who are homosexuals makes it any less sinful to be homosexual?" Johnston asks in the video.

Johnston also urged fans of the singer to pray for her using the hashtag #Pray4Lauren.

Meanwhile, Daigle's latest album Look Up Child debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart after releasing in September.