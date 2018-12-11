'It's a Good List of Disciplines': TX Lawmaker Proposes Ten Commandments in Classrooms

Texas State Rep. Dan Flynn has introduced legislation that would allow teachers in public schools to display the Ten Commandments in their classroom.

"I think it's a good idea," Flynn told the Star Telegraph. "If a teacher wants to put it in her classroom, she should be able to do it just as if she wanted to put up Halloween, Thanksgiving or any other decorations."

House Bill 307 says "the board of trustees of an independent school district may not prohibit the posting of a copy of the Ten Commandments in a prominent location in a district classroom."

Flynn said of the measure, "I think it's a good list of disciplines that young people would find very meaningful to them."

Opponents of the legislation argue the idea is unconstitutional. "The government is limited in its ability to display religious messages," Bob Tuttle, professor of law and religion at the George Washington University Law School, said in an interview with WBAP. "You couldn't have a banner hanging across the entrance to City Hall that says, 'Jesus save.' That would be the government invoking religion," he said.

This marks the second time Flynn has proposed the measure, saying teachers have told him of their desire to display Ten Commandments in their classrooms.

"They want to put up a list of good, healthy guidelines for a good life," he said. He's hopeful the measure will pass this time around.

"We live in a day where everyone wants to question everything you do," Flynn said. "A teacher's classroom is her office, where she should be able to put things she wants to. I want to not let school boards prohibit them from doing it if they want to."

CBN News reached out to Flynn for comment about the legislation but at the time of this publication, had not heard back from his office.

