Local Church Comes to the Rescue After Porch Pirates Steal Children's Christmas Gifts

Noel Rivera's heart sank when he looked at his porch camera and saw women stealing his children's Christmas presents.

"The fact that it was for my kids that kind of what bothered me the most about it," Rivera told WTSP 10 News.

Members of his church, River of Life Christian Center, found out about the theft and decided to replace the presents.

Rivera had just been explaining to his four-year-old son that someone stole his presents, but the Riveras were surprised to see a new pile of gifts at their front door.

"We explained to him that our church knew that somebody stole from us, and they didn't think that was fair. And, they wanted to help us, and he was with a huge smile on his face."

Rivera was moved by the gesture and said the gifts weren't even the best part, it was the fact that his church family actually cared about him and his children.

"It's not about the gifts, it's that people are going to take care of people," he explained.