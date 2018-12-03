Mike Huckabee's Challenge: Live a Life that is 'Done Well'

Former Governor Mike Huckabee wants to change contemporary culture's ideals of "living in the moment" and instead encourages others to live a life that will continue to resonate long after we're gone.

In a time where it seems anything goes, and truth is more fluid than ever, Rare, Medium or Done Well: Make the Most of Your Life is for anyone striving to make a difference in today's culture. Whether in politics, family, education or business, the key is to leave a legacy for future generations. If the seeds or your faith and values are not planted now, the future will suffer.

"I hope you'll be challenged to think about living a life that is done well," says Huckabee. "This is the kind of life that is neither unprepared for the future (rare) or rising to the highest level of mediocrity (medium). Instead, a life done well has lasting effects that will be felt long after you leave this earth by those who wouldn't be the same if the seeds of your faith and faithfulness had not been planted."

Governor Huckabee guides readers through multiple facets of life and how to be an example that others will follow and carry forward to the future.

Mike Huckabee served as the governor of Arkansas from 1996-2007 and as lieutenant governor from 1993-1996. Before entering politics, he was ordained as a Southern Baptist minister and worked for twelve years as a full-time pastor. He recently started a political action committee, HuckPAC, to extend his grassroots movement. He and his wife, Janet, have three grown children and live in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

