PRAYER LINK: Author Jodie Berndt Says You Should Shock Your Kids with the Gift of Prayer This Christmas

It's Christmas time and many are scrambling to find that perfect gift.

But author and Bible teacher Jodie Berndt says she's got a great gift idea, and it's free. She's written several books on praying for your children, and she says while giving material gifts for the holidays is important, giving the gift of prayer outweighs them all.

On this week's Prayer Link, Berndt explains how it's done, and the amazing stories of what happened after she told her kids she'd be giving them the gift of prayer for Christmas.

It was an idea Berndt says she got from her grandmother.

"She would say, 'I want you to memorize a Bible verse for me and in return I will pray for you.' And I thought, 'Well that didn't really appeal, like as a teenager, I would rather have a present.' But now that I'm grown, I think all of her prayers have worked so much more in my life than any gift she could have given me. And the Bible verses that she actually asked us to memorize, one a year, taught us more about things like wisdom and compassion and kindness than anything else."

