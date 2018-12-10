'THANK YOU LORD': Mother Gives Birth to Miracle Babies While Fighting Aggressive Leukemia

A woman fighting for her life just gave birth to not one, but two miracle babies.

Susie Rabaca of Southern California was devastated when doctors diagnosed her with an aggressive form of acute myeloid leukemia just months into her pregnancy with twins.

Doctors said the only way she'd live long enough to watch her babies and three other children grow up is if she had a bone marrow transplant.

That launched a desperate search for a donor that reached thousands of people online, including singer Carrie Underwood, who shared her story.

"Finding my match is everything to me so I can be here for the three children I have, and the two that I have on the way, it's everything," she told Fox 11 at the time. "It's so easy, there's no painful procedure, there's no surgery, it's just swab your mouth and it's as simple as a blood draw, and you can save somebody's life, if not mine, somebody else's."

Tens of thousands of people signed up on the "Be The Match" registry to see if they could be the match to save this mother. Rabaca was overwhelmed with gratitude.

"With tears running down my face and my heart full of hope I want to say THANK YOU LORD! And thank you from the bottom of my heart to every single person that has said even 1 prayer for me and my family! Thank you to my family, friends, people around the country that I don't even know that have shown support and especially that have signed up for BE THE MATCH!!!!! Journey isn't over but a huge step forward!!! Thankful for you all lots of love! Keep Praying thank you!!!!" Rabaca posted on Facebook.

Her months of searching came to a happy end a few weeks ago when she finally found her donor. Just days after finding her match, she gave birth to twins.

"Hi I would like to introduce my miracle twin babies to all you who prayed for them cared for them asked about them every day!! Here is my Rainey and Ryan They are doing great healthy happy and hungry lol

They truly mean the world to me and because of all the support and prayers I got my MATCH and get to LIVE and me the best mommy I can be!! THANK YOU!!!" Rabaca wrote.

Doctors say the twins are healthy and the mother of five is moving forward with plans for her transplant.